Michelle Williams Thanks Fans For Supporting Her As She Undergoes Mental Health Treatment: “My Family, Friends & Fiance Have Been Awesome”

Singer Michelle Williams revealed just a week ago that she made the tough decision to undergo mental health treatment for her depression.
Overwhelming love and support poured in for the star, who revealed she had been struggling with mental issues since the height of her Destiny’s Child fame.
Now Williams is extending gratitude for the love, telling her Instagram followers that her “family, friends and fiance have been awesome!”
Williams also proclaimed that her faith was greater than the depression she was facing.
“So many people are suffering, hurting, hopeless, lost and don’t see a way out but there is. Depression sucks, but my faith in God and my commitment to doing the work to stay well is my way out!”
Check out the post below:
Thank you ALL sooooooooooooooo much for every message of love and support sent! My family, friends and fiancé have been AWESOME! Sitting here reflecting on the past two weeks. I had no plans of what I was going through being public BUT now that it is I have a made an even BIGGER commitment to the mental health awareness area. So many people are suffering, hurting, hopeless, lost and don’t see a way out but there is. Depression sucks, but my faith in God and my commitment to doing the work to stay well is my way out! You have to do the work even when you’re tired and feel the heaviness. Take one step at a time! Don’t overwhelm yourself. If you can just get up out the bed and brush your teeth and shower…..DO IT. For people dealing with depression , that is a HUGE step! Now don’t be depressed AND stinky…..pick a struggle! 🤣 (y’all know I had to add some humor) Anyhoo…..I love you all very much! Talk soon! ❤️ (yes I need a fill and my roots need to be flat ironed….bye…..I haven’t lost my humor) ❤️ Oh……Miss Tina cooked a HUGE meal for me the other night too, I just wanted to make y’all jealous! 🤷🏽♀️
RELATED LINKS
Michelle Williams Had The Best Verse On ‘Cater 2 U,’ And Four Other Times Her Vocal Performance Reached The Ears Of Heaven
Michelle Williams Revealed She Checked Into A Mental Health Facility: “If You Change Your Mind, You Can Change Your Life”
#ChangeMyName: Michelle Williams Engaged To Pastor Chad Johnson
Michelle Williams Thanks Fans For Supporting Her As She Undergoes Mental Health Treatment: “My Family, Friends & Fiance Have Been Awesome” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com