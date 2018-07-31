CLOSE
Baltimore Teens Pack 800K Meals Over The Summer For The Needy

The City of Baltimore and Mayor Catherine Pugh’s Administration is keeping teens motivated and helping the needy this summer with the Youthworks Program. Imagine working your first job and the work you do impacting the lives of those that need a hand up in life.

Area teens sacrificed being in a cold warehouse to pack lunches for churches around the city that distribute the meals. The teens have been rotating working throughout the summer months to complete the job. The meals serve youth and senior centers.  The teens make an honest $10 an hour and over the course of the summer will have made 800,000 box lunches for the needy.

Great job helping our most vulnerable residents!

Small group of teenagers in front of graffiti on wall

Source: Hugh Sitton / Getty

