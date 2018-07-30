Salute: King James Brings School To Akron, Ohio For At-Risk Youth

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty
King LeBron James is making his most important moves off the court.
LeBron’s highly-anticipated I Promise School for at-risk youth is part of his hometown Akron’s public school system.
Look at students arriving in the beautiful building below and hit the jump to learn more about the school’s expansion from 240 third and fourth graders today, to grades 1-8 by 2022.
