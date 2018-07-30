King LeBron James is making his most important moves off the court.

LeBron’s highly-anticipated I Promise School for at-risk youth is part of his hometown Akron’s public school system.

Look at students arriving in the beautiful building below and hit the jump to learn more about the school’s expansion from 240 third and fourth graders today, to grades 1-8 by 2022.

LeBron James new school for at risk youth opened today in his hometown of Akron, Oh today. So dope. pic.twitter.com/X0xaYIUGFD — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 30, 2018

Salute: King James Brings School To Akron, Ohio For At-Risk Youth was originally published on globalgrind.com

