With the major rainfall plaguing the area, Baltimore City Department of Public Works officials are reporting that large amounts of rainwater are entering the city’s sewers and causing overflows into streams and the harbor.

Federal agencies stepped in and deemed it an environmental hazard. This prompted officials to take action and solve the issue to eliminate the old sewer system. The city and the county funded $429 million to have crews build a huge tank to end the sewage clogs.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

Department of Public Works Reporting Rainfall Causing Sewer Overflow In Streams And Harbor was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: