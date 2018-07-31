CLOSE
Charm City
Department of Public Works Reporting Rainfall Causing Sewer Overflow In Streams And Harbor

With the major rainfall plaguing the area, Baltimore City Department of Public Works officials are reporting that large amounts of rainwater are entering the city’s sewers and causing overflows into streams and the harbor.

Federal agencies stepped in and deemed it an environmental hazard. This prompted officials to take action and solve the issue to eliminate the old sewer system. The city and the county funded $429 million to have crews build a huge tank to end the sewage clogs.

