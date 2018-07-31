Huggy Lowdown: We Need More Athletes Like Him

LeBron James’ school in Akron, Ohio opened its doors yesterday, July 30. The I Promise school benefits “at risk” students and their families. James has always given back to his community, but this school has been called his legacy. Huggy’s cousin Nardo hopes JR Smith is the principal.
