The airport can be a stressful place, especially if you’re running late. A 40-year-old man in Ohio was running late and desperate to make his flight. To make sure he didn’t miss his flight, he decided to call in a few bomb threats. He was successful in keeping the plane, and every other plane at the airport, on the ground. But he also got arrested and slapped with a hefty fine! So we just want to know, was it worth it?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Seriously Ignorant News: Nobody Is Going Anywhere was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9: