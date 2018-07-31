Seriously Ignorant News: Nobody Is Going Anywhere

TJMS: If You Missed It
| 07.31.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The airport can be a stressful place, especially if you’re running late. A 40-year-old man in Ohio was running late and desperate to make his flight. To make sure he didn’t miss his flight, he decided to call in a few bomb threats. He was successful in keeping the plane, and every other plane at the airport, on the ground. But he also got arrested and slapped with a hefty fine! So we just want to know, was it worth it?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Seriously Ignorant News: Nobody Is Going Anywhere was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Seriously Ignorant News: Nobody Is Going Anywhere

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Safeway Employees Call The Police On A Black…

Safeway supermarket employees called 911 and reported that a Black woman was shoplifting, when she was actually donating food to…
08.01.18
Ben Carson Has The Audacity To Talk About…

The secretary of Housing and Urban Development visited Colorado.
08.01.18
#PayBlackWomen Illuminates The Disgraceful Pay Wage Gap Between…

The hashtag, started by author Leslie Mac, sheds light on how the economy is failing Black women.
08.01.18
Republican Campaign Aide Called Majority-Black Cities ‘Shitholes’

Senate candidate Corey Stewart's aide Rick Shaftan is under fire for a series of racists social media posts.
08.01.18
#SayHerName: HBO Documentary To Explore The Mysterous Death…

"Say Her Name: The Death and Life of Sandra Bland" will debut on the cable network in December.
08.01.18
White Cop Who Discovered His African Genetic Ancestry…

Officer Cleon Brown’s troubles began after announcing he was Black-ish.
08.01.18
LET’S MAKEUP: 11 Rose Gold Highlighters That Are…

Avoid hitting your favorite brunch spot looking like ashy Larry by choosing one of these Black girl friendly options.
08.01.18
Jay-Z Regrets His Response To Harry Belafonte Who…

The rapper had some beef with the civil rights icon.
07.31.18
Black Florida Mayor Calls For Suspension Of Stand…

It’s an emergency when innocent folks worry about getting shot, Mayor Andrew Gillum said.
08.01.18
12 items
INSTADAILY: Vivica Fox Shows Us How To Slay…

You don't want to miss all this fashion and style inspiration.
07.31.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close