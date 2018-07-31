Jazzy Report: Foodborne Illnesses Are On The Rise

07.31.18
Food borne illnesses have increased by 96% since 2016. More than half of the fruits and veggies that enter the US come from other countries. DL jokes that it’s because the poor brown people who handle the foods are tired of hearing the US speak badly of them and treating their people wrongly.

