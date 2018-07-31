DL’s GED Section: ‘You Chose To Speak For The Master’

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 07.31.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott both came out in agreement with Jerry Jones. Jones refuses to allow his players to protest the anthem, but he has no problem with his players being accused of beating women. It used to be that people don’t like the Cowboys because they were so good, now people don’t like the Cowboys because they represent the indifference that white people have toward the suffering of black people.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

DL’s GED Section: ‘You Chose To Speak For The Master’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading DL’s GED Section: ‘You Chose To Speak For The Master’

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Safeway Employees Call The Police On A Black…

Safeway supermarket employees called 911 and reported that a Black woman was shoplifting, when she was actually donating food to…
08.01.18
Ben Carson Has The Audacity To Talk About…

The secretary of Housing and Urban Development visited Colorado.
08.01.18
#PayBlackWomen Illuminates The Disgraceful Pay Wage Gap Between…

The hashtag, started by author Leslie Mac, sheds light on how the economy is failing Black women.
08.01.18
Republican Campaign Aide Called Majority-Black Cities ‘Shitholes’

Senate candidate Corey Stewart's aide Rick Shaftan is under fire for a series of racists social media posts.
08.01.18
#SayHerName: HBO Documentary To Explore The Mysterous Death…

"Say Her Name: The Death and Life of Sandra Bland" will debut on the cable network in December.
08.01.18
White Cop Who Discovered His African Genetic Ancestry…

Officer Cleon Brown’s troubles began after announcing he was Black-ish.
08.01.18
LET’S MAKEUP: 11 Rose Gold Highlighters That Are…

Avoid hitting your favorite brunch spot looking like ashy Larry by choosing one of these Black girl friendly options.
08.01.18
Jay-Z Regrets His Response To Harry Belafonte Who…

The rapper had some beef with the civil rights icon.
07.31.18
Black Florida Mayor Calls For Suspension Of Stand…

It’s an emergency when innocent folks worry about getting shot, Mayor Andrew Gillum said.
08.01.18
12 items
INSTADAILY: Vivica Fox Shows Us How To Slay…

You don't want to miss all this fashion and style inspiration.
07.31.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close