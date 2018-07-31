CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

LeBron For President? James Says He’d Run In 2020 To Stop Trump

Don Lemon got him to admit he’d run to stop 45.

Leave a comment
Miami Heat White House Visit

Source: Ned Dishman / Getty

In his viral interview with Don Lemon last night, LeBron James spoke in depth about his I Promise school for at-risk youth and his plans for the next act of his life, post-basketball.

When asked if he’d run for office, James quickly shut the idea down, saying, “I don’t think so.” But he quickly realized he was being close-minded.

“I sit here and say ‘I don’t think so’, I don’t know.”

Lemon followed up, “If someone tried to recruit a Lebron to run for president. [If] they said, ‘Listen they’ve got no one. If you don’t run, Trump’s gonna win,’ would you run?”

“Well in that case, I may,” James admitted.

Hit the jump to see the off-the court moves that make James look like the people’s choice compared to 45.

LeBron For President? James Says He’d Run In 2020 To Stop Trump was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading LeBron For President? James Says He’d Run In 2020 To Stop Trump

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z Regrets His Response To Harry Belafonte Who…

The rapper had some beef with the civil rights icon.
07.31.18
12 items
INSTADAILY: Vivica Fox Shows Us How To Slay…

You don't want to miss all this fashion and style inspiration.
07.31.18
John Lewis Officially Released From The Hospital

The 78-year-old fell ill over the weekend.
07.30.18
New Study: Black Men Three Times More Likely…

No shocking information here.
07.30.18
Here’s Everything We Know About John Lewis’ Hospitalization

Georgia’s Democratic Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights movement icon, was hospitalized but expected to recover.
07.30.18
Mother Claims Daughter Died Because Paramedics Assumed She…

Nicole Black called 911 when she found her 30-year-old daughter, Crystle Galloway, in distress some six days after she gave birth.
07.30.18
Hurricane Omarosa Is Reportedly Coming For Trump With…

Omarosa's book drops on August 14 and she is reportedly spilling all the tea.
07.27.18
Black Teen Refused Scholarship After Graduating With High…

Heading to higher education.
07.27.18
No Surprises Here: Betsy DeVos’ New Student Debt…

Digging into the debt ditch.
07.27.18
Public Breastfeeding Is Now Legal In 50 States

Free the nipple. Feed the babies.
07.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close