Man Who Was Hit By Car Doing #InMyFeelingsChallenge Makes It To Jimmy Kimmel

The many pathways to fame.

JIMMY KIMMEL

Source: Randy Holmes / Getty

Only in a viral world can you get hit by a car and then make it to late night television.

Some of you might remember Jaylen Norwood, who failed miserably at the #InMyFeelingsChallenge when he was hit by a car in the midst of dancing.

Fortunately, Jaylen made it out the incident okay and now, not only is he living healthy, but he made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live via a video call.

Check out Jaylen’s hilarious retelling of his dance challenge attempt below!

