CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Victims Of Fatal Duck Boat Sinking Seeks $100 Million

Leave a comment
CHILE-EARTHQUAKE

Source: AFP / Getty

The owners and operators of a tourist boat that sank this month in Missouri, killing 17 people, put profits over people’s safety when they decided to put the Ride the Ducks boat on a lake despite design problems and warnings of severe weather, a lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit filed seeks $100 million in damages on behalf of two of nine members of an Indiana family who died when the tourist boat sank July 19 at Table Rock Lake near Branson. Others killed were from Arkansas, Illinois and Missouri.

Victims Of Fatal Duck Boat Sinking Seeks $100 Million was originally published on www.oldschool1003.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Victims Of Fatal Duck Boat Sinking Seeks $100 Million

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z Regrets His Response To Harry Belafonte Who…

The rapper had some beef with the civil rights icon.
07.31.18
12 items
INSTADAILY: Vivica Fox Shows Us How To Slay…

You don't want to miss all this fashion and style inspiration.
07.31.18
John Lewis Officially Released From The Hospital

The 78-year-old fell ill over the weekend.
07.30.18
New Study: Black Men Three Times More Likely…

No shocking information here.
07.30.18
Here’s Everything We Know About John Lewis’ Hospitalization

Georgia’s Democratic Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights movement icon, was hospitalized but expected to recover.
07.30.18
Mother Claims Daughter Died Because Paramedics Assumed She…

Nicole Black called 911 when she found her 30-year-old daughter, Crystle Galloway, in distress some six days after she gave birth.
07.30.18
Hurricane Omarosa Is Reportedly Coming For Trump With…

Omarosa's book drops on August 14 and she is reportedly spilling all the tea.
07.27.18
Black Teen Refused Scholarship After Graduating With High…

Heading to higher education.
07.27.18
No Surprises Here: Betsy DeVos’ New Student Debt…

Digging into the debt ditch.
07.27.18
Public Breastfeeding Is Now Legal In 50 States

Free the nipple. Feed the babies.
07.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close