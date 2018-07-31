Dorian Wilson aka Professor Oglevee Thinks Monique Is A Pioneer For Women The Industry [VIDEO]

| 07.31.18
Dorian Wilson

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Dorian Wilson aka Professor Oglevee from the Parkers stops by Studio One to talk about the new season of his TV show “In The Cut,” plus he also weighs in on the Monique controversy.

