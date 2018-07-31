Source: Radio One / Radio One
Dorian Wilson aka Professor Oglevee from the Parkers stops by Studio One to talk about the new season of his TV show “In The Cut,” plus he also weighs in on the Monique controversy.
Dorian Wilson aka Professor Oglevee Thinks Monique Is A Pioneer For Women The Industry [VIDEO] was originally published on Majicatl.com
