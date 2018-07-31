PayBlackWomen Illuminates The Disgraceful Pay Wage Gap Between Black Women & The Rest Of The Country

Author Leslie Mac created a Twitterstorm of conversation when she created the #PayBlackWomen hashtag earlier this afternoon. The topic began trending nationwide, with many women joining the discussion with their own professional anecdotes and experiences.

A good place to start when it comes to supporting Black Women in the workplace is to make this your mantra: "Black Women do not have to prove SHIT to me or anyone else" #PayBlackWomen pic.twitter.com/pOoqU7Xsp6 — LeslieMac (@LeslieMac) July 31, 2018

Politicians, activists, and social media influencers helped to make the hashtag become viral.

Join me now for a conversation here on Twitter about why Black women aren't getting nearly as much out of the economy as they're putting into it. Use #PayBlackWomen (c/o @LeslieMac) to ask your questions and engage on this topic. pic.twitter.com/BND6WfIzVV — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) July 31, 2018

#PayBlackWomen is now trending in the top 10 for the United States. Keep up the discussion! Black Women: how has misogynoir impacted your career? pic.twitter.com/d9ccuskXMs — April (@ReignOfApril) July 31, 2018

The facts are simple–Black women earn .63 cents to every White man’s dollar. Black women have to work a whopping 8 months more a year to make what a white man would earn in a calendar year. The wage disparity is exasperated by the lack of women in leadership roles. Executive positions are usually high earning, and employees in those positions are also the decision makers when it comes to hiring, work culture and paid leave time (which could include days allocated to maternity leave). As of 2014, Black women only held 1.5 percent of senior level positions in America, according to the Washington Post.

In the absence of executive leadership role opportunities and salaries, Black women encompass a large majority of the low paying hourly wage food industry, with 28% of Black women holding service roles compared to 17.4% of White women. These smaller salaries are often stretched to provide for entire families, with 45% of Black families in America being supported by women as the head of household, according to the Department Of Labor.

Bringing in a dismal yearly income is also not enough to cover the massive student loan burden that is crippling Black women in America. Yes, we are more educated on average then our male counterparts, but the consequences of this education is 14% more student loan debt.

And to top off the already insidious cocktail of pay wage issues, when women are in leadership positions, they are often diminished by their male counterparts via sexual harassment, misogynoir, idea theft, or social labeling such as “diva” or “bitch.”

-Being labeled "difficult to work with" or "has a bad attitude" because I've always set boundaries with coworkers when it comes to my personal life

-Being passed over for promotions that went to white Latinx with much less experience #PayBlackWomen https://t.co/qFP6evxm34 — Tiffany, 'Tis I (@WhoIsTiffIsMe) July 31, 2018

didn’t just impact my career, but also my life and spirit. I’ve been pushed out of entertainment jobs because male cohosts couldn’t deal with my success. Just retired from radio after 15 years because of it. I’ll find another way, I’m not killin my spirit for them #payblackwomen https://t.co/cb9knXk77U — Danni Starr (@iamdannistarr) July 31, 2018

#PayBlackWomen Especially when you want to take our original content and present them to leadership as your own! #BBHMM — Diva Parisian💫 (@OfParisian) July 31, 2018

Legislation wise, Black women and our allies can work to remedy this social and economic ill by supporting politicians who support the Paycheck Fairness Act, a bill that would help enforce the provisions of the Equal Pay Act of 1963. Line items of the bill include requiring employers to demonstrate that wage differences are based on qualifications other than sex, prohibiting retaliation against employees who disclose their salary, and strengthening penalties for employers who violate the equal pay laws.

There are also motions in place to support affordable child care and paternal leave for parents, unions, anti-discrimination bills, and the one fair wage bill that would require all American restaurants to pay their employees at least minimum wage.

We have to #DemandMore for #BlackWomensEqualPay @ work, as consumers, & as voters. To #PayBlackWomen, support those who support #PaycheckFairnessAct & other antidiscrim bills, unions, fair workplace practices, #onefairwage, affordable child care, & fair banking & loan practices. https://t.co/WS1EFR83G7 — equalpaytoday (@EqualPay2dayOrg) July 31, 2018

