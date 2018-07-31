SayHerName: HBO Documentary To Explore The Mysterous Death Of Sandra Bland

After its April debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in NYC, the documentary Say Her Name: The Death and Life of Sandra Bland is set to premiere in December on HBO.

The popular cable network dropped a new clip from the doc last week and announced that they will air the film in December. Directed by Kate Davis and David Heilbroner, the film will explore Sandra Bland’s mysterious death after a traffic stop in July 2015 in Waller County, Texas. Three days later, she died in her jail cell with police claiming it was an apparent suicide, a notion her family vehemently disagreed with.

In the new clip, Bland’s mother discusses hearing from authorities that her daughter killed herself.

“We were told: ‘Once you get here, it will be proven, without a doubt. You’ll be able to see that she contributed in her own death,’” Bland’s mother, Geneva Reed-Veal explains.

However, after viewing the security tapes, the family was not sold on the police’s take on their loved one’s death.

“The video that we viewed when we went down [to Texas], it was only for the morning of Monday, July 13. There are no time stamps, there are no dates. Her cell was all the way at the back corner. She was in cell 95. The way they choose to phrase it is, ‘Where she was did not have cameras.’”

Bland’s sister, Shavon, is also featured in the new clip, stressing that she didn’t believe the authorities either.

“I think that’d be strange. Then how are you monitoring your inmates?”

As we previously reported, this February it was announced that the Houston Museum of African-American Culture was hosting an exhibit in Bland’s honor.

A central piece of the exhibit is a makeshift car to watch the video of the traffic stop that escalated to an arrest.

“We hope this exhibition will bring our multicultural audience to a better understanding of the fear African Americans have toward encounters with the police,” John Guess, the museum’s CEO who also curated the exhibit, told Houston Style Magazine.

