CLOSE
National
Home > National

Ben Carson Has The Audacity To Talk About ‘Real Compassion’ While Visiting The Projects

The secretary of Housing and Urban Development visited Colorado.

Leave a comment

Ben Carson has been touring the country to talk about his version of affordable housing, but in each city he visits, Carson says something more atrocious. His offensive comments included telling a woman she needs to get married to get out of poverty and advising a homeless shelter to stop asking for federal money. Carson’s latest comments while visiting a housing project in Aurora, Colorado is just as insane.

See Also: Ben Carson Tells A Black Woman To Escape Poverty She Needs To Get Married

According to The Denver Post, Carson visited Aurora to “emphasize the importance of working with private partners to create sustainable places to live for low-income people.” The Village at Westerly Creek, a new housing project, has “144 affordable rental units for senior citizens and 50 affordable units for families.” It was partially funded by private partnerships like FirstBank and American Express, which Carson loves because it allows the government to spend more money on military parades than the county’s most disenfranchised.

Regardless of Carson’s joy at making marginalized people fend for themselves, Craig Maraschky, executive director of the Aurora Housing Authority said federal housing tax credit programs are crucial, “If those go away we can’t do what we’re doing here.” No word if Carson understood this concept, but he did say his goal was to get more people off of government housing and into the workforce — although he gave no plan on how he would make this happen.

Carson’s strangest comments at the housing project was about his version of “real compassion.” He said, “real compassion is not patting people on the head and saying, ‘There, there you poor little thing.’ Real compassion is giving them an opportunity to realize the American dream.”

How can people realize this American dream if Carson wants to triple the rents of people in subsidized housing? The secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) clearly wants to make fair housing, unfair housing.

SEE ALSO:

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Top Political Statements Made At The 2018 BET Awards

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

24 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

Ben Carson Has The Audacity To Talk About ‘Real Compassion’ While Visiting The Projects was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Safeway Employees Call The Police On A Black…

Safeway supermarket employees called 911 and reported that a Black woman was shoplifting, when she was actually donating food to…
08.01.18
Ben Carson Has The Audacity To Talk About…

The secretary of Housing and Urban Development visited Colorado.
08.01.18
#PayBlackWomen Illuminates The Disgraceful Pay Wage Gap Between…

The hashtag, started by author Leslie Mac, sheds light on how the economy is failing Black women.
08.01.18
Republican Campaign Aide Called Majority-Black Cities ‘Shitholes’

Senate candidate Corey Stewart's aide Rick Shaftan is under fire for a series of racists social media posts.
08.01.18
#SayHerName: HBO Documentary To Explore The Mysterous Death…

"Say Her Name: The Death and Life of Sandra Bland" will debut on the cable network in December.
08.01.18
White Cop Who Discovered His African Genetic Ancestry…

Officer Cleon Brown’s troubles began after announcing he was Black-ish.
08.01.18
LET’S MAKEUP: 11 Rose Gold Highlighters That Are…

Avoid hitting your favorite brunch spot looking like ashy Larry by choosing one of these Black girl friendly options.
08.01.18
Jay-Z Regrets His Response To Harry Belafonte Who…

The rapper had some beef with the civil rights icon.
07.31.18
Black Florida Mayor Calls For Suspension Of Stand…

It’s an emergency when innocent folks worry about getting shot, Mayor Andrew Gillum said.
08.01.18
12 items
INSTADAILY: Vivica Fox Shows Us How To Slay…

You don't want to miss all this fashion and style inspiration.
07.31.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close