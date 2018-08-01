CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Michelle Obama Shares Kind Words Of Encouragement To Lebron James

Leave a comment

Forever First Lady Michelle Obama made sure to let Lebron James know that she and former President Barack Obama are proud of him for opening his new I Promise School. She tagged the now viral meme of James that lists the benefits that the students and their parents will receive from the school.

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Michelle Obama Shares Kind Words Of Encouragement To Lebron James

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z Regrets His Response To Harry Belafonte Who…

The rapper had some beef with the civil rights icon.
07.31.18
12 items
INSTADAILY: Vivica Fox Shows Us How To Slay…

You don't want to miss all this fashion and style inspiration.
07.31.18
John Lewis Officially Released From The Hospital

The 78-year-old fell ill over the weekend.
07.30.18
New Study: Black Men Three Times More Likely…

No shocking information here.
07.30.18
Here’s Everything We Know About John Lewis’ Hospitalization

Georgia’s Democratic Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights movement icon, was hospitalized but expected to recover.
07.30.18
Mother Claims Daughter Died Because Paramedics Assumed She…

Nicole Black called 911 when she found her 30-year-old daughter, Crystle Galloway, in distress some six days after she gave birth.
07.30.18
Hurricane Omarosa Is Reportedly Coming For Trump With…

Omarosa's book drops on August 14 and she is reportedly spilling all the tea.
07.27.18
Black Teen Refused Scholarship After Graduating With High…

Heading to higher education.
07.27.18
No Surprises Here: Betsy DeVos’ New Student Debt…

Digging into the debt ditch.
07.27.18
Public Breastfeeding Is Now Legal In 50 States

Free the nipple. Feed the babies.
07.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close