CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

VMA’s, What’s Good? 5 Artists Who Should’ve Had A Video Vanguard Award Already

Leave a comment
Jennifer Lopez at the AMA's

Source: Getty / Getty

Let’s be clear, everybody loves Jenny From The Block.

 

Jennifer Lopez is the queen of so many things! She’s slayed the fashion industry, sold millions of records and had box office hit films.

 

But when it comes to epic music videos, would you put J. Lo in your top 5? Folks are having mixed feelings about the Bronx beauty being the recipient of the 2018 Video Vanguard Award.

No one’s saying Jenny isn’t great — there are just other artists who’ve put in the work and made music videos that told stories, made us think, and forced their peers to step it up all across the board. Even Lopez thinks so:

Hit the flip to see 5 artists we think should’ve gotten their Vanguard award a long time ago. Catch the 2018 VMA’s on August 20.

via GIPHY

VMA’s, What’s Good? 5 Artists Who Should’ve Had A Video Vanguard Award Already was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading VMA’s, What’s Good? 5 Artists Who Should’ve Had A Video Vanguard Award Already

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Safeway Employees Call The Police On A Black…

Safeway supermarket employees called 911 and reported that a Black woman was shoplifting, when she was actually donating food to…
08.01.18
Ben Carson Has The Audacity To Talk About…

The secretary of Housing and Urban Development visited Colorado.
08.01.18
#PayBlackWomen Illuminates The Disgraceful Pay Wage Gap Between…

The hashtag, started by author Leslie Mac, sheds light on how the economy is failing Black women.
08.01.18
Republican Campaign Aide Called Majority-Black Cities ‘Shitholes’

Senate candidate Corey Stewart's aide Rick Shaftan is under fire for a series of racists social media posts.
08.01.18
#SayHerName: HBO Documentary To Explore The Mysterous Death…

"Say Her Name: The Death and Life of Sandra Bland" will debut on the cable network in December.
08.01.18
White Cop Who Discovered His African Genetic Ancestry…

Officer Cleon Brown’s troubles began after announcing he was Black-ish.
08.01.18
LET’S MAKEUP: 11 Rose Gold Highlighters That Are…

Avoid hitting your favorite brunch spot looking like ashy Larry by choosing one of these Black girl friendly options.
08.01.18
Jay-Z Regrets His Response To Harry Belafonte Who…

The rapper had some beef with the civil rights icon.
07.31.18
Black Florida Mayor Calls For Suspension Of Stand…

It’s an emergency when innocent folks worry about getting shot, Mayor Andrew Gillum said.
08.01.18
12 items
INSTADAILY: Vivica Fox Shows Us How To Slay…

You don't want to miss all this fashion and style inspiration.
07.31.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close