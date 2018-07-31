No one likes to see their idol be read for filth, but Brandy fans who were tuned in to catch a glimpse of the vocal bible on Monday night’s episode of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood weren’t please to see the most beloved Norwood in less than glorious light.

In case you haven’t been keeping up, Ray J is Ray J and even his scandalous past and public cheating habits, his mom Sonya Norwood took his side when Princess Love outed the R&B singer turned reality TV star for his infidelities. Now listen, we get it, everything doesn’t belong on social media, but mama Norwood Ray J is hardly ever innocent and perhaps you should address the issue that he is constantly caught in compromising position rather that pressing a very pregnant Princess over her emotional display.

Brandy, who typically plays peacekeeper, stepped in the gap to school Princess on how to behave. Princess wasn’t having it and reminded Brandy about her catty behavior on social media and that she should be the last one talking.

READ MORE: Come Get Your Friends! Brandy Tells Monica To Correct Her ‘Evil A*s Fans’

They hugged it out at the end, but Princess is not down with all the Norwood facade.

Check it out:

We’re glad Princess stood up for herself. If you leave it to Sonya Norwood, her son could do no wrong.

“She always acts like “her son” is the golden child. Always checking Princess, yet Princess is a grown woman. She needs to address her issues w Ray, and let Ray address his wife,” one #TeamPrincess fan wrote under the post on TheShadeRoom. While another commented, “Princess is wrong for talking back to her mother-in-law.”

What say you readers? Who was out of line?

RELATED STORIES:

Brandy Becomes First 90s Artist To Reach 1.5 Billion Streams

‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Malaysia Fears For Her Sons’ Safety

‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Lyrica Allegedly Wanted To Sample Safaree-Flavored Anaconda

Oop: Princess Love Wasn’t Having It With Sonya & Brandy Norwood’s Shenanigans On ‘LHHH’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com