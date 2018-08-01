Prince George’s County Youth Football Coach Killed

There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of a Prince Georges County Football Coach. 47-year-old Andre Young was shot and killed on Monday on 19th Street near P Street. Young was a father of five who volunteered for years as a coach with the Boys and Girls Club in Glenarden. He was a sound engineer for go-go bands and other music acts.

FOX 5 reports that investigators are looking into information that Young was trying to help with a domestic situation at a home.

