City Of Austin Considering Name Change Because The Founder Defended Slavery And White People Are Flipping Out

Stephen Fuller Austin is known as the “Father of Texas” because he founded the state in 1825. In reality, he colonized the state in 1825, though historians like to pretend he discovered it. The city of Austin, Texas was named after him, along with countless schools. Now there is talk about renaming the city because he was a passionate defender of slavery.

READ MORE: Texas Woman Sentenced To Five Years In Prison For Voting

The New York Post reports, “The state capital’s city council is considering renaming dozens of streets, parks, monuments and landmarks with ties to the Confederacy. The city name itself is included on that list — which designates it as ‘not directly tied to the Confederacy and/or the Civil War but within the spirit of the resolution representing slavery, segregation, and/or racism.’”

Liberalism eats itself. Austin TX home to the groovy kind is trying to rename itself because it’s namesake defended slavery. I guess Melbourne AU will have to rename itself because it’s namesake UK PM Melbourne opposed the 1832 Reform Act. https://t.co/nqXpL2VytK — Peter Murphy (@PMcomment) August 1, 2018

I’m sorry but if u think the city of Austin should be changed because he was a slave owner then ur retarted slavery dosent exists anymore and haven’t for well over 100 years and just cause ur snowflake self cant get over that America needs to remember history then u should leave. — Cam_sqg EWJ (@cam_sqgewj) August 1, 2018

Rename Austin?

Better idea: Change the name of the Democrat Party…

the party of slavery, Jim Crow, segregation thru' the 1960s — Not On This Watch (@NotOnThisWatch) July 31, 2018

However, people may be flipping out too soon. The Austin city name is up for “secondary review,” therefore, it requires “more analysis” by council members, which means it will probably never happen.

That said, The New York Post reported on the neighborhoods and street names that are under consideration to change, writing, “the neighborhood name of Bouldin Creek, which was named after slave owner Col. James Bouldin, and a historical marker for Major William Martin ‘Buck’ Walton, the late governor of Texas who served as a major in the Confederate army” and “several street names — like Dixie Drive, Confederate Avenue and Plantation Road.”

More than likely, these changes will not happen. It will reportedly cost $5,956.23 to make the updates, and Texas will certainly not pay that much money to rectify the sins of its “founding fathers.”

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

City Of Austin Considering Name Change Because The Founder Defended Slavery And White People Are Flipping Out was originally published on newsone.com