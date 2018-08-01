CLOSE
National
Home > National

Lebron James On How Trayvon Martin Changed His Life

The NBA player is making a serious impact.

Leave a comment

Many of us were hit hard by the death of Trayvon Martin on February 26, 2012. Then there was the acquittal of his killer George Zimmerman in July 2013, which outraged the country. LeBron James was also outraged, and it sparked a new path for the NBA player to create change.

READ MORE: Texas Woman Sentenced To Five Years In Prison For Voting

Speaking about his recent activism, James told CNN’s Don Lemon, “It started with the Trayvon Martin situation. The reason why it started with that is having kids of my own, having boys of my own, it hit home for me to see the story and to think that if my boy left home and he never returned — that kind of hit a switch. From that point on, I knew that my voice and my platform had to be used for more than just sports.”

Watch below:

James has certainly turned those feelings into action. Partnering with the Akron Public Schools system, James created the I Promise School,  which opened its doors this week to 240 third- and fourth-grade students. The school is a learning center to benefit at-risk youth. But it won’t just help youth, LeBron’s school offers GED opportunities for adults, tuition for graduates and enrolled students receive a free bicycle.

The school hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., which will help to keep students off the streets and in a secure place. ”We want them here,” said James, who is originally from Akron.

Kudos to LeBron James for making serious change.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICS

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

93 photos Launch gallery

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Continue reading 95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Black folks were representing in full force at the dozens of March for Our Lives rallies held across the globe on March 24, 2018, attracting hundreds of thousands of students, activists, celebrities and other world citizens concerned about the disturbing levels of gun violence that plagues the U.S like no other nation. As the disproportionate victims of gun violence in America, Black people made sure their voices were heard. Have a look at the youthful faces of the country's current and future freedom fighters as well as their colorful, clever signs.

Lebron James On How Trayvon Martin Changed His Life was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dating App Strangler Accused Of Killing 29-Year-Old Nurse…

It's believed that Danueal Drayton, 27, may be responsible for seven murders in the U.S.
08.02.18
He’s Baaaack! Obama Endorses Stacey Abrams In Bid…

The former President put his support behind 81 Democratic candidates.
08.02.18
Ohio State Football Places Head Coach Urban Meyer…

Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer after text messages may show that she knew about a former coach on his staff…
08.02.18
Obama Endorsement Boosts Black Candidate Who Is Under…

President Obama posted his endorsements for the 2018 midterm elections.
08.02.18
Black Driver Sues White Cop Who Arrested Him…

This is an example of police overreach without justification aimed at young Black men, attorney said.
08.02.18
Gas Mart Stores Address Mistreatment Of Black Community…

Some Black leaders are skeptical that the company will deliver meaningful change.
08.02.18
Shannon Sharpe Is Tired Of Charles Barkley’s Comments…

Fox Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe is a bit pissed off with Charles Barkley after his latest comments aimed at LeBron…
08.02.18
A Florida Woman Who Went Into Labor After…

Evoni Murray told reporters she was "grateful because he's ok."
08.02.18
City Of Austin Considering Name Change Because The…

Of course there is outrage with no context of history.
08.02.18
DA Reportedly Drops Charges Against Black Activist Gloria…

The fight isn't over, activist groups said.
08.02.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close