Southwest Flight Makes Emergency Landing At BWI

a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700 (LN2318) taxiing on a pre-delivery test flight

Source: aviation-images.com / Getty

A Southwest Airlines flight with 135 people aboard had to make an emergency landing at BWI.

According to Fox 45, Southwest Airlines Flight 1805 from Aruba landed at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport on Tuesday night after a problem with the wing flaps.

No injuries to the 130 passengers and five crew members were reported.

 

