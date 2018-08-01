A Southwest Airlines flight with 135 people aboard had to make an emergency landing at BWI.
According to Fox 45, Southwest Airlines Flight 1805 from Aruba landed at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport on Tuesday night after a problem with the wing flaps.
No injuries to the 130 passengers and five crew members were reported.
Southwest Flight Makes Emergency Landing At BWI was originally published on 92q.com