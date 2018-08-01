Roland Martin: ‘There’s A Synonym For Collusion’

TJMS: If You Missed It
| 08.01.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Legal Analyst Monique Pressley joins Roland Martin to discuss the “entitlement syndrome” that is plaguing the White House. While some find the outrageous antics of the Trump administration comical, Pressley says, “I feel more like crying.”

Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer, went from saying there was no collusion to saying that since the word collusion isn’t used in the US code of law it isn’t a crime. But, Pressley knows that Giuliani knows better. Because He is an attorney he should know, “there’s a synonym for collusion and it’s conspiracy,” and that is very plainly stated in the code of law.

For years, majority white prosecutors have been using plea deals to get black people to snitch on other black people and now Mueller is using that same tactic to get people of power arrested. According to Pressley, it’s “quite rich and quite appropriate.”

For those who want to do something to stop Trump, remember, “our first defense and offense is always at the voting booth.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Roland Martin: ‘There’s A Synonym For Collusion’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Roland Martin: ‘There’s A Synonym For Collusion’

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dating App Strangler Accused Of Killing 29-Year-Old Nurse…

It's believed that Danueal Drayton, 27, may be responsible for seven murders in the U.S.
08.02.18
He’s Baaaack! Obama Endorses Stacey Abrams In Bid…

The former President put his support behind 81 Democratic candidates.
08.02.18
Ohio State Football Places Head Coach Urban Meyer…

Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer after text messages may show that she knew about a former coach on his staff…
08.02.18
Obama Endorsement Boosts Black Candidate Who Is Under…

President Obama posted his endorsements for the 2018 midterm elections.
08.02.18
Black Driver Sues White Cop Who Arrested Him…

This is an example of police overreach without justification aimed at young Black men, attorney said.
08.02.18
Gas Mart Stores Address Mistreatment Of Black Community…

Some Black leaders are skeptical that the company will deliver meaningful change.
08.02.18
Shannon Sharpe Is Tired Of Charles Barkley’s Comments…

Fox Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe is a bit pissed off with Charles Barkley after his latest comments aimed at LeBron…
08.02.18
A Florida Woman Who Went Into Labor After…

Evoni Murray told reporters she was "grateful because he's ok."
08.02.18
City Of Austin Considering Name Change Because The…

Of course there is outrage with no context of history.
08.02.18
DA Reportedly Drops Charges Against Black Activist Gloria…

The fight isn't over, activist groups said.
08.02.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close