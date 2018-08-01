Jennifer Lopez is set to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards this month. Maybe someone on the board just wants to see Jenny from the block! Huggy doesn’t think she’s worthy of the MJ award but she’s definitely worthy of an “ass seen on TV” award.

All The Times Jennifer Lopez Dazzled In The Most Exquisite Gowns At The AMAs 25 photos Launch gallery All The Times Jennifer Lopez Dazzled In The Most Exquisite Gowns At The AMAs 1. Jennifer Lopez Hosts The 2015 AMAs 1 of 25 2. Jennifer Lopez Hosts The AMAs 2 of 25 3. Jennifer Lopez Hosts The AMAs 3 of 25 4. Jennifer Lopez Hosts The AMAs 4 of 25 5. Jennifer Lopez Hosts The AMAs 5 of 25 6. Jennifer Lopez Hosts The AMAs 6 of 25 7. Jennifer Lopez Hosts The AMAs 7 of 25 8. Jennifer Lopez Hosts The AMAs 8 of 25 9. Jennifer Lopez Hosts The AMAs 9 of 25 10. Jennifer Lopez Hosts The AMAs 10 of 25 11. Jennifer Lopez Hosts The AMAs 11 of 25 12. Jennifer Lopez Hosts The AMAs 12 of 25 13. Jennifer Lopez Hosts The AMAs 13 of 25 14. Jennifer Lopez Hosts The AMAs 14 of 25 15. Jennifer Lopez Hosts The AMAs 15 of 25 16. Jennifer Lopez Hosts The AMAs 16 of 25 17. Jennifer Lopez Hosts The AMAs 17 of 25 18. Jennifer Lopez Hosts The AMAs 18 of 25 19. Jennifer Lopez Hosts The AMAs 19 of 25 20. Jennifer Lopez Hosts The AMAs 20 of 25 21. Jennifer Lopez Hosts The AMAs 21 of 25 22. Jennifer Lopez Hosts The AMAs 22 of 25 23. Jennifer Lopez Hosts The AMAs 23 of 25 24. Jennifer Lopez Hosts The AMAs 24 of 25 25. Jennifer Lopez Hosts The AMAs 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading All The Times Jennifer Lopez Dazzled In The Most Exquisite Gowns At The AMAs All The Times Jennifer Lopez Dazzled In The Most Exquisite Gowns At The AMAs

Huggy Lowdown: ‘J Lo Is Sexy AF’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com