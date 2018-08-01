Legendary comedian Kevin Hart has banned all cellphones from his live shows! This means no texting, calling, photos, videos, posting to social media or anything involving your cellphone. So many people will be thanking Kevin, he just made his shows the number one place to bring your side piece!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Morning Minute: Thank You Kevin Hart was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9: