Tune In: Big Bird & Oscar The Grouch Are Beefing & Petty Twitter Jumped In

Whew chile...

Sesame Street's Big Bird

Source: STAN HONDA / Getty

Are Big Bird and Oscar The Grouch not on good terms? Twitter got a little spicy on Tuesday afternoon after Big Bird commented on their awkward friendship. Then, in true grouch fashion, Oscar shut it down faster than you can say “Cookie Monster.”

Hit the flip to see Petty Twitter jump into their beef—and did you notice Oscar and Big Bird are verified?

