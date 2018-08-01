CLOSE
Trump Trolled Mercilessly After Saying You Need ID To Buy Groceries

Why are we not surprised?

Trump was bumping his gums at a “Make America Great Again” rally in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday night and, surprise, people actually showed up to listen to his nonsense. During a rant about the need for Voter ID, 45 justified his reasoning by claiming Americans need identification for almost everything else in the country—even grocery shopping. Of course, people who’ve actually shopped for their own groceries know that’s not a true statement. Hit the flip to see the internet troll him mercilessly.

