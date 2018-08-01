CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Thick Rihanna Might Not Be Sticking Around Much Longer…Say Your ‘Goodbyes’ Now

Slim or 'thicc,' we love you RiRi.

Leave a comment

Our favorite bad girl, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is gracing the cover of British Vogue! The September 2018 issue hits newsstands tomorrow, August 3, with RiRi going all skinny eyebrow on us in Prada, Savage x Fenty, and Fenty Beauty.

Inside, she talks giving boy advice, being careful about picking friends, and getting back in the gym.

On her figure and being the woman other women “fancy:”

“Ok, you’re asking the wrong person. I don’t know, maybe it’s because I’m “thicc” now. I don’t know. I’m about to get back into the gym and stuff, and I hope I don’t lose my butt or my hips or all of my thighs. I’ll lose some but not all. And I think of my boobs, like, ‘Imma lose everything, everything goes!’ But, you know, it comes with a price. You want to have a butt, then you have a gut.”

On giving boy advice:

 “I get a lot of boy-advice questions. I think a lot of people meet people and then they’re dating the idea of what the person could become, and that person never shows up and then they’re just mad disappointed. A person can always get better, they can always get worse, but you’ve got to be fine with what you met them as.”

On choosing friends:

“I’m very picky about friends. I don’t like to open myself up to everyone and so when you find people who are great and loyal, you don’t want to let go of that. I’ve been out here on my own since I was a teenager, so these people become like your family.”

Before Thick RiRi is gone for good, say “farewell” with the gallery below.

'Valerian Et La Cite Des Milles Planetes' Premiere At La Cite Du Cinema

Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

17 photos Launch gallery

Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

Continue reading Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

Thick Rihanna Might Not Be Sticking Around Much Longer…Say Your ‘Goodbyes’ Now was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dating App Strangler Accused Of Killing 29-Year-Old Nurse…

It's believed that Danueal Drayton, 27, may be responsible for seven murders in the U.S.
08.02.18
He’s Baaaack! Obama Endorses Stacey Abrams In Bid…

The former President put his support behind 81 Democratic candidates.
08.02.18
Ohio State Football Places Head Coach Urban Meyer…

Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer after text messages may show that she knew about a former coach on his staff…
08.02.18
Obama Endorsement Boosts Black Candidate Who Is Under…

President Obama posted his endorsements for the 2018 midterm elections.
08.02.18
Black Driver Sues White Cop Who Arrested Him…

This is an example of police overreach without justification aimed at young Black men, attorney said.
08.02.18
Gas Mart Stores Address Mistreatment Of Black Community…

Some Black leaders are skeptical that the company will deliver meaningful change.
08.02.18
Shannon Sharpe Is Tired Of Charles Barkley’s Comments…

Fox Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe is a bit pissed off with Charles Barkley after his latest comments aimed at LeBron…
08.02.18
A Florida Woman Who Went Into Labor After…

Evoni Murray told reporters she was "grateful because he's ok."
08.02.18
City Of Austin Considering Name Change Because The…

Of course there is outrage with no context of history.
08.02.18
DA Reportedly Drops Charges Against Black Activist Gloria…

The fight isn't over, activist groups said.
08.02.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close