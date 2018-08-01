Thick Rihanna Might Not Be Sticking Around Much Longer…Say Your ‘Goodbyes’ Now

Our favorite bad girl, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is gracing the cover of British Vogue! The September 2018 issue hits newsstands tomorrow, August 3, with RiRi going all skinny eyebrow on us in Prada, Savage x Fenty, and Fenty Beauty.

Inside, she talks giving boy advice, being careful about picking friends, and getting back in the gym.

On her figure and being the woman other women “fancy:”

“Ok, you’re asking the wrong person. I don’t know, maybe it’s because I’m “thicc” now. I don’t know. I’m about to get back into the gym and stuff, and I hope I don’t lose my butt or my hips or all of my thighs. I’ll lose some but not all. And I think of my boobs, like, ‘Imma lose everything, everything goes!’ But, you know, it comes with a price. You want to have a butt, then you have a gut.”

On giving boy advice:

“I get a lot of boy-advice questions. I think a lot of people meet people and then they’re dating the idea of what the person could become, and that person never shows up and then they’re just mad disappointed. A person can always get better, they can always get worse, but you’ve got to be fine with what you met them as.”

On choosing friends:

“I’m very picky about friends. I don’t like to open myself up to everyone and so when you find people who are great and loyal, you don’t want to let go of that. I’ve been out here on my own since I was a teenager, so these people become like your family.”

Before Thick RiRi is gone for good, say “farewell” with the gallery below.

