CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Hennessy Black Teams Up With Caudalíe Skincare To Give The Grape-est Experience Of A Lifetime

Leave a comment
Hennessy Black

Source: Getty / Getty

The saying “Hennything is possible” takes on a whole new meaning with Hennessy Black.

The popular cognac teamed up with Natural Skincare Spa Caudalíe for Vinothérapie sessions carried out by licensed Vino-therapists who use all natural product and the magic of grapes to bring your skin to life.

 

Folks are raving about the extremely nourishing “Vinosource” facial in which dead cells are removed from your face using fresh grapes, a recovery essential oil massage and a cocooning mask  (which restores moisture for a healthy, glowing appearance).

 

The Vinothérapie sessions were topped off with a special cocktail called the “Hennessy Black New York Gimlet”. Usually when you think of mixed Hennessy cocktail, words like “soft” and “smooth” don’t come to mind. But with it’s warming, smooth quality, Hennessy Black broke the mold.

Hit the flip for the delicious “Hennessy Black New York Gimlet” recipe. And be sure to stop by Caudalíe Spa in Manhattan’s Upper East Side to get your skin in tip, top, grapey shape.

Tell them we sent you.

via GIPHY

Hennessy Black Teams Up With Caudalíe Skincare To Give The Grape-est Experience Of A Lifetime was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Hennessy Black Teams Up With Caudalíe Skincare To Give The Grape-est Experience Of A Lifetime

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dating App Strangler Accused Of Killing 29-Year-Old Nurse…

It's believed that Danueal Drayton, 27, may be responsible for seven murders in the U.S.
08.02.18
He’s Baaaack! Obama Endorses Stacey Abrams In Bid…

The former President put his support behind 81 Democratic candidates.
08.02.18
Ohio State Football Places Head Coach Urban Meyer…

Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer after text messages may show that she knew about a former coach on his staff…
08.02.18
Obama Endorsement Boosts Black Candidate Who Is Under…

President Obama posted his endorsements for the 2018 midterm elections.
08.02.18
Black Driver Sues White Cop Who Arrested Him…

This is an example of police overreach without justification aimed at young Black men, attorney said.
08.02.18
Gas Mart Stores Address Mistreatment Of Black Community…

Some Black leaders are skeptical that the company will deliver meaningful change.
08.02.18
Shannon Sharpe Is Tired Of Charles Barkley’s Comments…

Fox Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe is a bit pissed off with Charles Barkley after his latest comments aimed at LeBron…
08.02.18
A Florida Woman Who Went Into Labor After…

Evoni Murray told reporters she was "grateful because he's ok."
08.02.18
City Of Austin Considering Name Change Because The…

Of course there is outrage with no context of history.
08.02.18
DA Reportedly Drops Charges Against Black Activist Gloria…

The fight isn't over, activist groups said.
08.02.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close