Mike Bivins & Ronnie DeVoe: ‘We Are New Edition Forever’

| 08.02.18
There have been rumors that New Edition is no longer New Edition, due to Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant dropping out of the group.

Mike Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe explain that there was no name change, “we are New Edition for life.” They are New Edition, they built that name and they aren’t going to give it up.

After the New Edition movie Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky and Mike, agreed that they wanted to mash all of their hits and tour together as RBRM; but haven’t been able to work out the time in their busy schedules. They assure us that we’ll be getting some new music soon from the four of them. They hit the studio in L.A. and laid down a track that Ronnie is pretty excited about,”oh my God It’s so up tempo, it’s crazy we can’t wait for y’all to hear that one!”

Bell Biv DeVoe will be performing at the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion on September 1.

