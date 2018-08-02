Mike Bivins & Ronnie DeVoe: ‘We Are New Edition Forever’

There have been rumors that New Edition is no longer New Edition, due to Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant dropping out of the group.

Mike Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe explain that there was no name change, “we are New Edition for life.” They are New Edition, they built that name and they aren’t going to give it up.

After the New Edition movie Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky and Mike, agreed that they wanted to mash all of their hits and tour together as RBRM; but haven’t been able to work out the time in their busy schedules. They assure us that we’ll be getting some new music soon from the four of them. They hit the studio in L.A. and laid down a track that Ronnie is pretty excited about,”oh my God It’s so up tempo, it’s crazy we can’t wait for y’all to hear that one!”

Bell Biv DeVoe will be performing at the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion on September 1.

New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 55 photos Launch gallery New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 1. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 1 of 55 2. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 2 of 55 3. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 3 of 55 4. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 4 of 55 5. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 5 of 55 6. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 6 of 55 7. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 7 of 55 8. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 8 of 55 9. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 9 of 55 10. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 10 of 55 11. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 11 of 55 12. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 12 of 55 13. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 13 of 55 14. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 14 of 55 15. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 15 of 55 16. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 16 of 55 17. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 17 of 55 18. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 18 of 55 19. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 19 of 55 20. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 20 of 55 21. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 21 of 55 22. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 22 of 55 23. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 23 of 55 24. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 24 of 55 25. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 25 of 55 26. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 26 of 55 27. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 27 of 55 28. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 28 of 55 29. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 29 of 55 30. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 30 of 55 31. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 31 of 55 32. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 32 of 55 33. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 33 of 55 34. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 34 of 55 35. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 35 of 55 36. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 36 of 55 37. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 37 of 55 38. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 38 of 55 39. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 39 of 55 40. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 40 of 55 41. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 41 of 55 42. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 42 of 55 43. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 43 of 55 44. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 44 of 55 45. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 45 of 55 46. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 46 of 55 47. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 47 of 55 48. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 48 of 55 49. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 49 of 55 50. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 50 of 55 51. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 51 of 55 52. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 52 of 55 53. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 53 of 55 54. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 54 of 55 55. New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage 55 of 55 Skip ad Continue reading New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage New Edition Rocks The Fantastic Voyage

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Mike Bivins & Ronnie DeVoe: ‘We Are New Edition Forever’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com