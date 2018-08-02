CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Watch: Judge Orders Man’s Mouth Taped Shut When He Wouldn’t Stop Talking In Courtroom

Too extreme?

Leave a comment
Judge with gavel

Source: Comstock / Getty

On Tuesday, one judge in Ohio used some questionable methods when trying to silence a man headed for prison.

According to cleveland.com, 32-year-old Franklyn Williams had multiple outburst in the courtroom during his sentence hearing. He continually argued that he wasn’t getting a fair trial, saying “You’re trying to take my life away, judge, and you’re not letting me tell you what’s going on.”

Judge John Russo continually told Williams to stop speaking over people and to abide by the court rules, but Williams kept on protesting.

Thus, Russo ordered deputies to cover Williams’ mouth with red tape. You can peep the video for yourself below.

 

Williams still continued to talk even with the tape over his mouth and eventually they had to double up and put another layer.

By the end of it all, Williams was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

A jury convicted him in December on counts of aggravated robbery, kidnapping, theft, misuse of credit cards and having weapons under a disability. Before all this, Williams tried to flee Ohio in the middle of his trial by cutting off his ankle monitor, according to prosecutors. The trial continued on without him and law enforcement eventually found him in Nebraska earlier this month. He was brought back to Cleveland for his sentencing.

Williams originally pleaded guilty to robbery charges back in 2016 and was sentenced to 14 years in prison. However, he appealed his sentence, saying his attorney misinformed him about when he’d be eligible for release. He won his appeal, which resulted in this second trial that now has him sentenced to 24 years instead of 14.

Watch: Judge Orders Man’s Mouth Taped Shut When He Wouldn’t Stop Talking In Courtroom was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Watch: Judge Orders Man’s Mouth Taped Shut When He Wouldn’t Stop Talking In Courtroom

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Suspects Attack & Rob Beauty Store Owners In…

https://youtu.be/7noQ_r_fPA8 3 suspects attacked, pepper sprayed and robbed two employees of a beauty shop in Silver Spring last Friday. The…
08.03.18
Omarosa Describes The Moment She Realized Trump Was…

An excerpt of Omarosa's book has been released.
08.03.18
This Black Student Couldn’t Even Eat Her Food…

Living While Black.
08.03.18
Watch: Video Of Trump-Supporting Football Player Saying Racist…

Inequality in the endzone.
08.03.18
Fatal Shooting Of 10-Year-Old Makiyah Wilson Is Getting…

Wilson was killed in front of her home in Washington, D.C. on July 16.
08.03.18
Family Of Nia Wilson Files Lawsuit Against BART

The 18-year-old was fatally stabbed.
08.03.18
Shaun King’s Family Targeted By ‘Anonymous’ Person Filing…

The activist revealed the horrifying details on Twitter.
08.03.18
Watch These Pastors Sell Their Souls For Trump:…

Deplorable.
08.03.18
Dating App Strangler Accused Of Killing 29-Year-Old Nurse…

It's believed that Danueal Drayton, 27, may be responsible for seven murders in the U.S.
08.02.18
He’s Baaaack! Obama Endorses Stacey Abrams In Bid…

The former President put his support behind 81 Democratic candidates.
08.02.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close