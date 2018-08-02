CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

Baltimore City Police Department Stepping Up Their Recruitment

Leave a comment
Baltimore Violence

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Baltimore City is stepping up an effort to recruit new police officers to address a shortage of officers.

In Baltimore City, officials are trying a number of new things to attract candidates, particularly young, female applicants. The Baltimore Police Department has produced a YouTube video of its boot camp as part of an increased effort to attract and qualify applicants to the job.

The Police Department is also about to introduce ride-alongs with officers to better acquaint potential applicants with the job. The goal? To fill about 90 vacancies and help to drive down the expense of police overtime. Additionally, they have moved to an online hiring process, which the Mayor Pugh said has resulted in a four-fold increase in applications.

The city wants to hire a marketing firm to help recruit millennials, and it is considering asking communities to nominate candidates as part of a new initiative.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Baltimore City Police Department Stepping Up Their Recruitment was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Baltimore City Police Department Stepping Up Their Recruitment

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Suspects Attack & Rob Beauty Store Owners In…

https://youtu.be/7noQ_r_fPA8 3 suspects attacked, pepper sprayed and robbed two employees of a beauty shop in Silver Spring last Friday. The…
08.03.18
Omarosa Describes The Moment She Realized Trump Was…

An excerpt of Omarosa's book has been released.
08.03.18
This Black Student Couldn’t Even Eat Her Food…

Living While Black.
08.03.18
Watch: Video Of Trump-Supporting Football Player Saying Racist…

Inequality in the endzone.
08.03.18
Fatal Shooting Of 10-Year-Old Makiyah Wilson Is Getting…

Wilson was killed in front of her home in Washington, D.C. on July 16.
08.03.18
Family Of Nia Wilson Files Lawsuit Against BART

The 18-year-old was fatally stabbed.
08.03.18
Shaun King’s Family Targeted By ‘Anonymous’ Person Filing…

The activist revealed the horrifying details on Twitter.
08.03.18
Watch These Pastors Sell Their Souls For Trump:…

Deplorable.
08.03.18
Dating App Strangler Accused Of Killing 29-Year-Old Nurse…

It's believed that Danueal Drayton, 27, may be responsible for seven murders in the U.S.
08.02.18
He’s Baaaack! Obama Endorses Stacey Abrams In Bid…

The former President put his support behind 81 Democratic candidates.
08.02.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close