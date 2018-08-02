Baltimore City is stepping up an effort to recruit new police officers to address a shortage of officers.

In Baltimore City, officials are trying a number of new things to attract candidates, particularly young, female applicants. The Baltimore Police Department has produced a YouTube video of its boot camp as part of an increased effort to attract and qualify applicants to the job.

The Police Department is also about to introduce ride-alongs with officers to better acquaint potential applicants with the job. The goal? To fill about 90 vacancies and help to drive down the expense of police overtime. Additionally, they have moved to an online hiring process, which the Mayor Pugh said has resulted in a four-fold increase in applications.

The city wants to hire a marketing firm to help recruit millennials, and it is considering asking communities to nominate candidates as part of a new initiative.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @sopmaurette

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Baltimore City Police Department Stepping Up Their Recruitment was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: