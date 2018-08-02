Watch: Video Of Trump-Supporting Football Player Saying Racist Slur May Lead To Protest

A high school football player has sparked outrage with a racist video shot in North Carolina. The clip, featuring an unidentified athlete saying the N-word, has prompted students to call for the player’s suspension, as well as a protest.
“People are pretty upset, and they want something to be done,” Jordan High School student body president Aminah Jenkins, who is Black, said to The Herald Sun. “Our main concern is not his political views, it’s his views toward women and his use of the N-word that’s the main concern. That’s what’s got people so upset.”
The student-athlete, who is a senior and plays lacrosse, was also seen making a sexist remark and pledging support for Trump in the video, which Jenkins posted on her Twitter page.
The hateful clip has gotten the attention of Durham Public School officials, but it’s unclear yet whether they will move forward with benching the student. The video was recorded off of school grounds and during the summer, Chip Sudderth, a spokesperson for DPS, said Tuesday.
However, the school has taken steps to address the incident, Jordan Principal Susan Taylor said.
“When I was first made aware of the video, several actions took place and will continue,” Taylor said, condemning the student’s behavior. “The actions were designed to investigate, address the behavior, plan for healing, and take steps to ensure that Jordan is a school in which all students are and feel welcome.”
Jenkins wants officials and others to know that incidents involving slurs are particularly hurtful to people of color.
“We’ve know for years that stuff like this happens on and off campus, but no one ever talks about it in a manner that allows ups to move forward,” Jenkins said.
SEE ALSO:
Racist Who Followed Black Man Home To Call Him The N-Word Is Jobless And His Life Is ‘Thoroughly Ruined‘
Jay-Z Regrets His Response To Harry Belafonte Who Said He And Beyoncé ‘Turned Their Back On Social Responsibility’
In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018
In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018
1. Ron Dellums, 831 of 26
2. Angela Bowen, 822 of 26
3. Joe Jackson, 89Source:Getty 3 of 26
4. XXXTentacion, 20Source:Getty 4 of 26
5. Neal Boyd, 42Source:Getty 5 of 26
6. Dorothy Cotton, 88Source:Getty 6 of 26
7. Jalal Mansur Nuriddin, 74Source:Getty 7 of 26
8. Dovey Johnson Roundtree, 1048 of 26
9. Velvalea Rodgers 'Vel' Phillips, 949 of 26
10. Doris Ward, 86Source:Getty 10 of 26
11. Yvonne Staples, 80Source:Getty 11 of 26
12. Cecil Taylor, 89Source:Getty 12 of 26
13. Donald McKayle, 87Source:Getty 13 of 26
14. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, 81Source:Getty 14 of 26
15. Linda Brown, 76Source:Getty 15 of 26
16. Les Payne, 7616 of 26
17. Floyd J. Carter, Sr., 95Source:Getty 17 of 26
18. Ensa Cosby, 4418 of 26
19. Lerone Bennett Jr., 89Source:Getty 19 of 26
20. Reg E. CatheySource:Getty 20 of 26
21. Lovebug Starski, 57Source:Getty 21 of 26
22. Olivia Cole, 75Source:Getty 22 of 26
23. Wyatt Tee Walker, 88Source:Getty 23 of 26
24. Jesse 'Smiley' RutlandSource:WENN 24 of 26
25. Hugh Masekela, 78Source:Getty 25 of 26
26. Edwin Hawkins, 74Source:Getty 26 of 26
Watch: Video Of Trump-Supporting Football Player Saying Racist Slur May Lead To Protest was originally published on newsone.com