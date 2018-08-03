Missy Elliott Is Back With A Verse For Ciara on Level Up

If you’re a Missy Elliott fan like most of the world you were very happy when she posted on her Instagram her verse for Ciara’s new single Level Up. We are here for the Black Girl Magic and the dance moves that will commence if they do a video to the remix. Cross your fingers!
