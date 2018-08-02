Jazzy Report: This Killer Isn’t All Bad

Carbon Monoxide has a reputation of doing harm and even taking lives. But, a new study shows that this gas can actually help save lives. A new implant that releases tiny amounts of the gas into clogged arteries could help them stay clear. It could be a new way to fight heart disease.
