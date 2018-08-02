CLOSE
Colin Kaepernick’s Name Scrubbed From Madden ’19, Black Twitter Reacts

Colin Kaepernick is still living the life of a blackballed free agent and now it appears his very existence has been scrubbed from the new Madden NFL ’19 as well. YG‘s song “Big Bank” featuring Big Sean, Nicki Minaj, and 2 Chainz appears on the game’s soundtrack, but the part where Big Sean raps about the former NFL quarterback is edited out.

You should hear Sean rap “Feed me to the wolves now I lead the pack and sh*t/You boys all cap, I’m more Colin Kaepernick.” Instead, Colin Kaepernick’s name is removed from the bar like it’s a curse word. Listen via the clip up top, plus Woke Twitter reacts on the flip. Thoughts?

Colin Kaepernick’s Name Scrubbed From Madden ’19, Black Twitter Reacts was originally published on globalgrind.com

