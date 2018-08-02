Suspects Attack & Rob Beauty Store Owners In Silver Spring

3 suspects attacked, pepper sprayed and robbed two employees of a beauty shop in Silver Spring last Friday. The robbery happened last Friday at around at Esther’s Beauty in the 9300 block of Georgia Avenue.

In the surveillance video above you will see the full incident which includes a male and 2 female suspects trying to take off with wigs from the store. A male and female employee tries to block the suspects from exiting the store. While the two women escape, the male suspect fights his way out.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the robbery is asked to call Montgomery County police’s Major Crimes Division at 240-773- 5070. Anonymous tips can also be left at Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Source: Fox 5 DC Youtube

