CLOSE
National
Home > National

Woman Who Shot and Killed Abusive Husband In Driveway, Now Faces Murder Charges

Guess in Alabama, "Stand Your Ground" Laws don't apply to Black women like Jacqueline Dixon.

Leave a comment

For Jacqueline Dixon, a victim of domestic violence, Alabama’s “Stand Your Ground” Laws didn’t protect her from being charged with murder. See, last week the mother shot and killed her estranged husband in self-defense after she claimed he charged at her in their driveway.

Jacqueline, 38, claims that Carl Omar Dixon, 44, accused her of cheating when he found a condom in her home. That’s when allegedly he got aggressive with her.

According to AL.com, on Tuesday she fired her weapon at Carl, who Selma police found unresponsive in the front yard of the home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and Jacqueline was taken into custody soon after.

Ironically, both Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier and the Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson admit that there was a history of domestic violence in the Dixon’s marriage. Back in 2016, Jacqueline told police that her husband punched and cursed at her, an act that happened often in their relationship.

A judge issued the order and gave Mrs. Dixon temporary custody of their two young children. However, like most women in these types of relationships, Dixon rarely enforced the order the protection against her husband.

Yet, despite his violent past, Jacqueline was the one charged with murder-domestic violence and given a bond of $100,000.

“It is pretty clear that the judicial system worked in this situation because the protection from abuse order was in place. I am not sure which judge handled the matter, but I applaud him for doing his job,’’ Collier told AL.com.

He added: “However, the order is simply a piece of paper if the complainant does not seek its enforcement. Regardless, it is a sad case and Selma PD joins the community in praying for both families.”

In the wake of this news, allies on Twitter had a lot to say about the charges brought against Dixon and the fact that Black women, disproportionately impacted by gender-based violence and the hypocrisy of how “Stand Your Ground” laws are enforced.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.  

RELATED NEWS:

Black Woman Punches White Woman For Ripping Black Lives Matter Sign

#SayHerName: Woman Shot And Killed By Boyfriend Outside Family Dollar Over $36

When It Comes To Domestic Violence, Why Do Folks Still Defend The Men?

Woman Who Shot and Killed Abusive Husband In Driveway, Now Faces Murder Charges was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Woman Who Shot and Killed Abusive Husband In Driveway, Now Faces Murder Charges

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Boys Confess To Hanging Black Doll From A…

Two preteens confessed to hanging a black doll from a noose in a Philadelphia playground.
08.06.18
Violent White Supremacist Rally Offers Preview Of What’s…

Police arrested at least four people allegedly involved in the clash between the white supremacists and anti-racism counter-protesters.
08.06.18
Sign Marking Where Emmett Till’s Body Was Found…

Someone shot at the sign that marks where Emmett Till's body was recovered from the Tallahatchie River in Mississippi.
08.06.18
Woman Who Shot and Killed Abusive Husband In…

Guess in Alabama, "Stand Your Ground" Laws don't apply to Black women like Jacqueline Dixon.
08.06.18
Al Shaprton Is Giving Electronic Arts’ Apology To…

The former NFL's player name was deleted from a song on the Madden NFL 19 soundtrack.
08.06.18
Trump Attacks LeBron James And Don Lemon —…

Aren't there more important things for Trump to be focusing on?
08.06.18
40 items
Trump Calls LeBron James ‘Dumb,’ Black Twitter Demolishes…

Hopefully, y'all President has finally learned to keep the King's name out of his mouth.
08.04.18
31 items
Black Don’t Crack! 30 Celebs Who Never Seem…

Maybe it’s our glorious melanin or infinite magic, but it’s no secret that Black women just don’t age, and when…
08.06.18
12 items
Vicious Tweets Dragging The Black Pastors Who Met…

Darrell Scott, John Gray and Alveda King met with 45.
08.03.18
Common Unapologetically Speaks Out Against Seth Rogen Using…

Standing up for what's right.
08.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close