Woman Who Shot and Killed Abusive Husband In Driveway, Now Faces Murder Charges

For Jacqueline Dixon, a victim of domestic violence, Alabama’s “Stand Your Ground” Laws didn’t protect her from being charged with murder. See, last week the mother shot and killed her estranged husband in self-defense after she claimed he charged at her in their driveway.

Jacqueline, 38, claims that Carl Omar Dixon, 44, accused her of cheating when he found a condom in her home. That’s when allegedly he got aggressive with her.

According to AL.com, on Tuesday she fired her weapon at Carl, who Selma police found unresponsive in the front yard of the home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and Jacqueline was taken into custody soon after.

Ironically, both Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier and the Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson admit that there was a history of domestic violence in the Dixon’s marriage. Back in 2016, Jacqueline told police that her husband punched and cursed at her, an act that happened often in their relationship.

A judge issued the order and gave Mrs. Dixon temporary custody of their two young children. However, like most women in these types of relationships, Dixon rarely enforced the order the protection against her husband.

Yet, despite his violent past, Jacqueline was the one charged with murder-domestic violence and given a bond of $100,000.

“It is pretty clear that the judicial system worked in this situation because the protection from abuse order was in place. I am not sure which judge handled the matter, but I applaud him for doing his job,’’ Collier told AL.com.

He added: “However, the order is simply a piece of paper if the complainant does not seek its enforcement. Regardless, it is a sad case and Selma PD joins the community in praying for both families.”

In the wake of this news, allies on Twitter had a lot to say about the charges brought against Dixon and the fact that Black women, disproportionately impacted by gender-based violence and the hypocrisy of how “Stand Your Ground” laws are enforced.

Jacqueline Dixon is not allowed to use the #StandYourGround defense but the man who killed Markeis McGlockton is. SYG is already a dangerous law. It’s made even more dangerous when disproportionately used to defend white people who shoot Black people. https://t.co/6b2hlfTDHN — Women's March (@womensmarch) August 3, 2018

Empty statements like this absolutely disregard the factors of class and race that disproportionately harm Black women every day. Chief Collier is correct, the judicial system did work. It's working against a Black woman like Jacqueline Dixon, yet again. #SurvivedAndPunished pic.twitter.com/RWEunjDkX1 — William C. (@williamcson) August 1, 2018

Jacqueline Dixon shot, killed ABUSIVE husband in the driveway of HER home which he was COURT ORDERED to stay away from and she is in custody yet there are white men all over this country walking free after killing harmless POC on no grounds. Garbage. https://t.co/A6jorDn0s0 — Rey Aragon (@ShitReySays) August 2, 2018

When the NRA tells you we need open carry and stand your ground laws, they don’t mean so that women like #JacquelineDixon can protect themselves from abuse. They mean something else. https://t.co/eheaciJhur — Ceasefire STL (@CeasefireSTL) August 4, 2018

Marissa Alexander. Jacqueline Dixon. How many more women of color are we going to punish for trying to protect their lives? https://t.co/WOTKNB8LPM — Sarah Gonzalez (@sgbocinski) August 3, 2018

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

