Charm City
Pedestrian Killed By Hit & Run In NW Baltimore

Caution tape

Source: Snap Decision / Getty

Baltimore Police are looking for the person responsible for the hit and run of a 61-year-old women.

According to Fox45, around 11 am Saturday morning city police received a call of a pedestrian hit by a car on Liberty Heights Ave in NW Baltimore. The 61-year-old was pronounce dead at the scene.

Police asked anyone with information to call 911.

 

