New Life, Who Dis: See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic Transformations Over The Decade

If you’ve been Keeping Up With The Kardashians, you know how much that family’s lives have changed over the years.
New money, new clothes, new homes, new deals, new men, and a new hold on society.
In honor of the season of KUWTK airing tonight, let’s take a look at how much the Kar-Jen family has changed since coming into our homes via TV 11 years ago.
Hold on to your lace fronts.
See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic Transformation Over 10 Years
1. When KUWTK premiered in 2007, the Kardashian/Jenner klan was still bright eyed and bushy tailed.Source:Getty 1 of 28
2. Kim KardashianSource:Getty 2 of 28
3. Back then, she was known as the girl from the sex tape and barely knew how to pose of the red carpet.Source:Getty 3 of 28
4. Kim's Love LifeSource:Getty 4 of 28
5. Now they're one big happy family.5 of 28
6. Kim & Kourtney Kardashian before KUWTK debuted (2006)Source:Getty 6 of 28
7. Kourtney KardashianSource:Getty 7 of 28
8. But her tumultuous relationship with Scott Disick kept fans interested in her story.Source:Getty 8 of 28
9. 3 kids and 10 years later, hot mama Kourt is back outchea, getting her groove back.Source:Getty 9 of 28
10. You can catch her and her bf Yousef somewhere in the world, on a yacht.10 of 28
11. Khloe KardashianSource:Getty 11 of 28
12. We watched her fall in love and marry Lamar Odom within 30 days — and divorce him four years laterSource:Getty 12 of 28
13. We also saw her try to get her mojo back with some of the hottest rappers and athletes in the game after a difficult divorce.Source:Splash News 13 of 28
14. These days, the new mom is spending her days in Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.Source:Splash News 14 of 28
15. And now they're parents to baby True Thompson.15 of 28
16. Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner (2007)Source:Getty 16 of 28
17. Kendall JennerSource:Getty 17 of 28
18. Back in 2013, Kendall decided to take her love for modeling seriously and now she's the most sought after supermodel in the game.Source:Splash News 18 of 28
19. Kylie JennerSource:Getty 19 of 28
20. But about six years into the show, the new mom proved that she had the potential to be the new star of the family.Source:Getty 20 of 28
21. After a tumultous relationship with Tyga, Kylie cut him loose and began dating Travis Scott.21 of 28
22. Rob KardashianSource:Getty 22 of 28
23. Rob Kardashian And Blac ChynaSource:Getty 23 of 28
24. Kris JennerSource:Getty 24 of 28
25. Kris and Caitlyn JennerSource:Splash News 25 of 28
26. Kris Jenner and Corey GambleSource:Splash News 26 of 28
27. Bruce JennerSource:Getty 27 of 28
28. Caitlyn JennerSource:Getty 28 of 28
New Life, Who Dis: See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic Transformations Over The Decade was originally published on globalgrind.com