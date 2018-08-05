Demi Lovato Speaks Out After Drug Overdose: ‘I Will Keep Fighting’

Nearly two weeks after suffering a drug overdose, Demi Lovato is breaking her silence.

On Sunday, Lovato spoke out for the first time since her hospitalization, posting a touching message on Instagram.

In her post, Lovato went on to thank God, her fans, her family, and the hospital staff for their support and added that she needs time to heal and focus on her sobriety and road to recovery. See the post below:

Sources have reportedly told PEOPLE that Lovato has agreed to enter a drug treatment centerfollowing her release from Cedars-Sinai in L.A., where she has been hospitalized for the past 12 days.

We’re rooting for you, Demi.

