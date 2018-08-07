CLOSE
National
Home > National

Everything To Know About Black Women’s Equal Pay Day

Black women have to work an additional 219 days to earn what white men make in one year.

Leave a comment

August 7 marks Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, bringing awareness to the demeaning statistic that it takes an additional 219 days for African-American women to earn the annual salary of white men.

Gender and race pay disparities have led to Black women earning only $.63 cents on the dollar compared to white men, Equal Pay Today reported. Women of color have had to work more than 7 months into 2018 just to match that majority group’s 2017 pay scale — a fact that is equally alarming and urgent to address in our society.

Looking deeper into the issue, Black women are at a worse disadvantage than other racial groups. Their pay lags behind white woman and Black men as well.

The factors contributing to the startling gender and racial wage gap run the gamut: bias, employment discrimination, inadequate minimum wage, and a lack of pay transparency and accountability among many companies across the nation. The absence of affordable child care and quality public school education, as well as the failure to give Black women access to capital, also influence the disparities.

Closing the wage gap would greatly benefit Black mothers: 80 percent of them are the primary breadwinners for their households according to Fortune. With equal pay, mothers would be able to afford better child care, pay rent with less stress and put more food on the table.

Black Women’s Equal Pay Day stands as an event for women of color to demand more, raise their voices for more and seek solutions for more. The world can’t play with pay as Black women deserve parity. They can ask for a closing of the wage gap as employees, consumers and at the voting booth.

SEE ALSO:

Brace Yourself: Man Says Black Woman Living In Neighborhood Would Get Him Killed

Jay-Z Regrets His Response To Harry Belafonte Who Said He And Beyoncé ‘Turned Their Back On Social Responsibility

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

29 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

Continue reading Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

Everything To Know About Black Women’s Equal Pay Day was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
She’s Back! Michelle Obama Is About To Hit…

Michelle Obama announced a mass voter registration effort called "When We All Vote Week of Action" was scheduled for Sept.…
08.07.18
Everything To Know About Black Women’s Equal Pay…

Awareness and action.
08.07.18
A Black Woman Made History At The Olympics…

Alice Coachman broke a barrier.
08.07.18
Cory Booker Shuts Down Trump For Slamming Media:…

Freedom of the press.
08.07.18
Facebook Boots Racist Alex Jones Who Spread False…

Facebook shut down four pages belonging to InfoWars’ Alex Jones.
08.07.18
Boys Confess To Hanging Black Doll From A…

Two preteens confessed to hanging a black doll from a noose in a Philadelphia playground.
08.06.18
Violent White Supremacist Rally Offers Preview Of What’s…

Police arrested at least four people allegedly involved in the clash between the white supremacists and anti-racism counter-protesters.
08.06.18
Sign Marking Where Emmett Till’s Body Was Found…

Someone shot at the sign that marks where Emmett Till's body was recovered from the Tallahatchie River in Mississippi.
08.06.18
Woman Who Shot and Killed Abusive Husband In…

Guess in Alabama, "Stand Your Ground" Laws don't apply to Black women like Jacqueline Dixon.
08.06.18
Al Shaprton Is Giving Electronic Arts’ Apology To…

The former NFL's player name was deleted from a song on the Madden NFL 19 soundtrack.
08.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close