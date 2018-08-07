CLOSE
April’s Fitness Journey: Weighted Planks

She’s Back! Michelle Obama Is About To Hit…

Michelle Obama announced a mass voter registration effort called "When We All Vote Week of Action" was scheduled for Sept.…
08.07.18
Everything To Know About Black Women’s Equal Pay…

Awareness and action.
08.07.18
A Black Woman Made History At The Olympics…

Alice Coachman broke a barrier.
08.07.18
Cory Booker Shuts Down Trump For Slamming Media:…

Freedom of the press.
08.07.18
Facebook Boots Racist Alex Jones Who Spread False…

Facebook shut down four pages belonging to InfoWars’ Alex Jones.
08.07.18
Boys Confess To Hanging Black Doll From A…

Two preteens confessed to hanging a black doll from a noose in a Philadelphia playground.
08.06.18
Violent White Supremacist Rally Offers Preview Of What’s…

Police arrested at least four people allegedly involved in the clash between the white supremacists and anti-racism counter-protesters.
08.06.18
Sign Marking Where Emmett Till’s Body Was Found…

Someone shot at the sign that marks where Emmett Till's body was recovered from the Tallahatchie River in Mississippi.
08.06.18
Woman Who Shot and Killed Abusive Husband In…

Guess in Alabama, "Stand Your Ground" Laws don't apply to Black women like Jacqueline Dixon.
08.06.18
Al Shaprton Is Giving Electronic Arts’ Apology To…

The former NFL's player name was deleted from a song on the Madden NFL 19 soundtrack.
08.06.18
