April’s Fitness Journey: Weighted Planks

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Posted 5 hours ago
Who is this crazy woman doing 2 work outs in a day? @titusunlimited and @advancedsportsperformance, what have you done to me? #planks #fitness #getitrightgetittight #lookgoodnaked
A post shared by April Watts (@aprilwattslive) on Jul 3, 2018 at 3:51pm PDT
Who is this crazy woman doing 2 work outs in a day? @titusunlimited and @advancedsportsperformance, what have you done to me? #planks #fitness #getitrightgetittight #lookgoodnaked
A post shared by April Watts (@aprilwattslive) on Jul 3, 2018 at 3:51pm PDT
See…people show themselves beasting out and make it look easy. Imma keep it a buck and show you the outtakes. Here's what happened after all that perfect form. 😧😂 #YourFavoriteGirl #fitness #getitrightgetittight #lookgoodnaked
A post shared by April Watts (@aprilwattslive) on Jul 3, 2018 at 5:24pm PDT
See…people show themselves beasting out and make it look easy. Imma keep it a buck and show you the outtakes. Here's what happened after all that perfect form. 😧😂 #YourFavoriteGirl #fitness #getitrightgetittight #lookgoodnaked
A post shared by April Watts (@aprilwattslive) on Jul 3, 2018 at 5:24pm PDT
Michelle Obama announced a mass voter registration effort called "When We All Vote Week of Action" was scheduled for Sept.…
Awareness and action.
Alice Coachman broke a barrier.
Freedom of the press.
Facebook shut down four pages belonging to InfoWars’ Alex Jones.
Two preteens confessed to hanging a black doll from a noose in a Philadelphia playground.
Police arrested at least four people allegedly involved in the clash between the white supremacists and anti-racism counter-protesters.
Someone shot at the sign that marks where Emmett Till's body was recovered from the Tallahatchie River in Mississippi.
Guess in Alabama, "Stand Your Ground" Laws don't apply to Black women like Jacqueline Dixon.
The former NFL's player name was deleted from a song on the Madden NFL 19 soundtrack.
SIGN UP FOR THE MAGIC 95.9 NEWSLETTER