National
Montgomery County Bus Driver Accused Of Sexually Abusing Two Children

A Montgomery County bus driver is now accused of sexually abusing a second child.

Etienne K. Kabongo, 62, of Gaithersburg, is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl with special needs. Now a second child has come forward saying that Kabongo abused them.

WJLA reports that Kabongo has been charged with second-degree rape, third-degree sexual offense, and sexual abuse of a minor.

Source: WJLA, Kevin Lews, WJLA ABC 7 Twitter

