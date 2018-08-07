CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Madden ’19 Update: EA Sports Puts Colin Kaepernick’s Name Back In The Game

Thoughts?

Leave a comment
San Francisco 49ers v Miami Dolphins

Source: Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery / Getty

Colin Kaepernick made headlines when EA Sports treated his name like a curse word in the new Madden NFL ’19. After apologizing profusely for scrubbing his entire existence from the game, EA Sports has officially fixed the “mistake.”

Big Sean‘s verse on the Madden ’19 soundtrack has now been corrected and includes the proper lyrics, minus any actual curse words. Listen below and if you missed the receipts that show Kaep was originally been excluded, click here.

Still, we’re all wondering…

colin Kaepernick

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

6 photos Launch gallery

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

Continue reading 10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn't Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete's 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

Madden ’19 Update: EA Sports Puts Colin Kaepernick’s Name Back In The Game was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Settlement May Come For Black Teen Framed By…

No justice, no peace.
08.08.18
Sharpton Compares Florida’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ Sheriff To…

The Rev. Al Sharpton fired off a stinging response to the Florida sheriff who called for the civil rights leader…
08.08.18
She’s Back! Michelle Obama Is About To Hit…

Michelle Obama announced a mass voter registration effort called "When We All Vote Week of Action" was scheduled for Sept.…
08.07.18
Everything To Know About Black Women’s Equal Pay…

Awareness and action.
08.07.18
A Black Woman Made History At The Olympics…

Alice Coachman broke a barrier.
08.07.18
Cory Booker Shuts Down Trump For Slamming Media:…

Freedom of the press.
08.07.18
Facebook Boots Racist Alex Jones Who Spread False…

Facebook shut down four pages belonging to InfoWars’ Alex Jones.
08.07.18
Boys Confess To Hanging Black Doll From A…

Two preteens confessed to hanging a black doll from a noose in a Philadelphia playground.
08.06.18
Violent White Supremacist Rally Offers Preview Of What’s…

Police arrested at least four people allegedly involved in the clash between the white supremacists and anti-racism counter-protesters.
08.06.18
Sign Marking Where Emmett Till’s Body Was Found…

Someone shot at the sign that marks where Emmett Till's body was recovered from the Tallahatchie River in Mississippi.
08.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close