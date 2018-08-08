CLOSE
Charm City
Man Beaten By Bike Rider Screaming Racial Slurs In Georgetown Talks Incident

A black man was assaulted while calling the police on a white man who hit his car.

Katchazo Paho was driving when a white man riding a bike hit his car. As Paho exited the car the man begin screaming the N-word at him. Paho held the mans bike to keep the man from leaving while calling the police and that’s when the attack with the bike lock happened. Paho says he never fought back.

The suspect, Maxim Smith,  is facing a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon and the crime is being investigated as a hate crime.

Paho needed 18 stitches to close the wound.

This is on the heels of the “Unite The Right” rally heads to D.C. this Sunday. Former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke and others are schedule to attend what many call a “White Supremacist” rally. Last years rally saw violence and more in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Source: WJLA

Washington, D.C. riots of 1968 were six days of riots that erupted in Washington, D.C., following the assassination of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. on April 4, 1968.

Man Beaten By Bike Rider Screaming Racial Slurs In Georgetown Talks Incident was originally published on woldcnews.com

