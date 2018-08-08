With continued heat in the Baltimore area and a heat index expected to be over 100 degrees Fahrenheit Wednesday, Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen has issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Wednesday (August 8, 2018).

Fox Baltimore reports:

A “Code Red” alert means a period of heat is severe enough to present a substantial threat to the lives or health of residents.

City pool hours will be extended, and the following cooling centers will be open on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

• Northern Community Action Partnership Center

5225 York Road, (410) 396-6084

• Southern Community Action Partnership Center

606 Cherry Hill Road (inside the shopping center 2nd floor), (410) 545-0900

• Northwest Community Action Partnership Center

3939 Reisterstown Road, (443) 984-1384

• Southeast Community Action Partnership Center

3411 Bank Street, (410) 545-6518

The following senior centers will also be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

• Waxter Center for Senior Citizens: 1000 Cathedral Street, (410) 396-1324

• Oliver Center: 1700 Gay Street, (410) 396-3861

• Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center: 1601 N. Baker Street, (410) 396-7725

• Hatton Center: 2825 Fait Avenue, (410) 396-9025

• John Booth: 2601 E. Baltimore St., (410) 396-9202

• Zeta Center: 4501 Reisterstown Rd., (410) 396-3535

Source: Fox Baltimore

Code Red Extreme Heat Alert Issued For Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

