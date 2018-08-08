With continued heat in the Baltimore area and a heat index expected to be over 100 degrees Fahrenheit Wednesday, Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen has issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Wednesday (August 8, 2018).
Fox Baltimore reports:
A “Code Red” alert means a period of heat is severe enough to present a substantial threat to the lives or health of residents.
City pool hours will be extended, and the following cooling centers will be open on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:
• Northern Community Action Partnership Center
5225 York Road, (410) 396-6084
• Southern Community Action Partnership Center
606 Cherry Hill Road (inside the shopping center 2nd floor), (410) 545-0900
• Northwest Community Action Partnership Center
3939 Reisterstown Road, (443) 984-1384
• Southeast Community Action Partnership Center
3411 Bank Street, (410) 545-6518
The following senior centers will also be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
• Waxter Center for Senior Citizens: 1000 Cathedral Street, (410) 396-1324
• Oliver Center: 1700 Gay Street, (410) 396-3861
• Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center: 1601 N. Baker Street, (410) 396-7725
• Hatton Center: 2825 Fait Avenue, (410) 396-9025
• John Booth: 2601 E. Baltimore St., (410) 396-9202
• Zeta Center: 4501 Reisterstown Rd., (410) 396-3535
Source: Fox Baltimore
Code Red Extreme Heat Alert Issued For Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com