CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

Code Red Extreme Heat Alert Issued For Baltimore

Leave a comment
Baltimore City Skyline

Source: Dre Johnson / Dre Johnson

With continued heat in the Baltimore area and a heat index expected to be over 100 degrees Fahrenheit Wednesday, Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen has issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Wednesday (August 8, 2018).

Fox Baltimore reports:

A “Code Red” alert means a period of heat is severe enough to present a substantial threat to the lives or health of residents.

City pool hours will be extended, and the following cooling centers will be open on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

• Northern Community Action Partnership Center

5225 York Road, (410) 396-6084

• Southern Community Action Partnership Center

606 Cherry Hill Road (inside the shopping center 2nd floor), (410) 545-0900

• Northwest Community Action Partnership Center

3939 Reisterstown Road, (443) 984-1384

• Southeast Community Action Partnership Center

3411 Bank Street, (410) 545-6518

The following senior centers will also be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

• Waxter Center for Senior Citizens: 1000 Cathedral Street, (410) 396-1324

• Oliver Center: 1700 Gay Street, (410) 396-3861

• Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center: 1601 N. Baker Street, (410) 396-7725

• Hatton Center: 2825 Fait Avenue, (410) 396-9025

• John Booth: 2601 E. Baltimore St., (410) 396-9202

• Zeta Center: 4501 Reisterstown Rd., (410) 396-3535

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

Code Red Extreme Heat Alert Issued For Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Shannon Sharpe Rips Into Michael Jordan For His…

The former NFL player never holds back.
08.08.18
Jim Brown Continues To Remind Us He’s In…

Damn shame.
08.08.18
Settlement May Come For Black Teen Framed By…

No justice, no peace.
08.08.18
Sharpton Compares Florida’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ Sheriff To…

The Rev. Al Sharpton fired off a stinging response to the Florida sheriff who called for the civil rights leader…
08.08.18
She’s Back! Michelle Obama Is About To Hit…

Michelle Obama announced a mass voter registration effort called "When We All Vote Week of Action" was scheduled for Sept.…
08.07.18
Everything To Know About Black Women’s Equal Pay…

Awareness and action.
08.07.18
A Black Woman Made History At The Olympics…

Alice Coachman broke a barrier.
08.07.18
Cory Booker Shuts Down Trump For Slamming Media:…

Freedom of the press.
08.07.18
Facebook Boots Racist Alex Jones Who Spread False…

Facebook shut down four pages belonging to InfoWars’ Alex Jones.
08.07.18
Boys Confess To Hanging Black Doll From A…

Two preteens confessed to hanging a black doll from a noose in a Philadelphia playground.
08.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close