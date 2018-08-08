Drugs, Handgun Found In Car Of Maryland Man Arrested Before Driving Test

Maryland State Police say Reginald D. Wooding Jr. was waiting in line in his mother’s car to take his driving test Monday afternoon at a Motor Vehicle Administration location in Glen Burnie. The examiner smelled what she thought was marijuana coming from the car. A state trooper working overtime there confirmed her suspicions and investigated.

Fox Baltimore reports:

The trooper conducted a probable-cause search on the car and found almost 1 pound of marijuana, a scale, more than $15,000 in suspected drug-related money and a 9mm, loaded Glock handgun, according to a press release.

Wooding was charged with various drug-related and gun-related offenses, including obliterating the ID number on a gun and having drugs with intent to distribute them.

He has since been released on $7,500 bond.

Source: Fox Baltimore

