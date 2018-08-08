One of the two officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark in March was confronted by Black Lives Matter protesters on his wedding day Saturday, reports CBS Sacramento. Police haven’t released the names of the two officers who killed Clark in his grandmother’s backyard, due to safety concerns.

The small group of protesters had gotten word about the wedding from the officers wedding website and made sure they were there just hours before he was set to say, “I do.” In the video released by Black Lives Matter, the officer was gathered in a room with his groomsmen when protesters barged in.

In the video you can hear one protester ask, “I just wonder if you started planning your wedding before you killed Stephon Clark or after? How have you been sleeping since March 18?”

“I think they need to be approached in spaces where they’re a little more vulnerable,” Sacramento BLM founder Tanya Faison told the station.

“We’re not violent, we’re not gonna give to them what they brought to our community, we’re not gonna hurt anyone, but we are gonna make them uncomfortable, and they should, because someone is dead,” said Faison.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Protesters Crash Wedding Of Cop Who Shot Stephon Clark was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com