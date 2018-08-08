CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Protesters Crash Wedding Of Cop Who Shot Stephon Clark

Leave a comment

(Family courtesy photo via AP)

One of the two officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark in March was confronted by Black Lives Matter protesters on his wedding day Saturday, reports CBS Sacramento. Police haven’t released the names of the two officers who killed Clark in his grandmother’s backyard, due to safety concerns.

The small group of protesters had gotten word about the wedding from the officers wedding website and made sure they were there just hours before he was set to say, “I do.” In the video released by Black Lives Matter, the officer was gathered in a room with his groomsmen when protesters barged in.

In the video you can hear one protester ask, “I just wonder if you started planning your wedding before you killed Stephon Clark or after? How have you been sleeping since March 18?”

“I think they need to be approached in spaces where they’re a little more vulnerable,” Sacramento BLM founder Tanya Faison told the station.

“We’re not violent, we’re not gonna give to them what they brought to our community, we’re not gonna hurt anyone, but we are gonna make them uncomfortable, and they should, because someone is dead,” said Faison.

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

6 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Protesters Crash Wedding Of Cop Who Shot Stephon Clark was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
No One Is Loyal! Detective Omarosa Pulled A…

The reality star allegedly "secretly" recorded the president.
08.09.18
Yes Ma’am! Tamron Hall Is Coming Back Oprah-Style…

She's back!
08.09.18
Video Shows Police Attempting To ‘Bait’ Black Neighborhood…

Local activists exposed the cops.
08.09.18
Shannon Sharpe Rips Into Michael Jordan For His…

The former NFL player never holds back.
08.08.18
Jim Brown Continues To Remind Us He’s In…

Damn shame.
08.08.18
Settlement May Come For Black Teen Framed By…

No justice, no peace.
08.08.18
Sharpton Compares Florida’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ Sheriff To…

The Rev. Al Sharpton fired off a stinging response to the Florida sheriff who called for the civil rights leader…
08.08.18
She’s Back! Michelle Obama Is About To Hit…

Michelle Obama announced a mass voter registration effort called "When We All Vote Week of Action" was scheduled for Sept.…
08.07.18
Everything To Know About Black Women’s Equal Pay…

Awareness and action.
08.07.18
A Black Woman Made History At The Olympics…

Alice Coachman broke a barrier.
08.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close