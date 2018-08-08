Watch The Throne turns 7 years old today, it’s pretty safe to say that we won’t be getting a sequel any time soon.

Not getting a sequel to this is one of the biggest injustices in hip hop https://t.co/cohLrJgbM2 — Desus Nice (@desusnice) August 8, 2018

Let’s face it — Hov has replaced Yeezus with Beysus. But can you blame him?

There was a time when everything was love between the Jay-Z and Kanye West, professionally as well as personally.

Like this vintage clip from 2011, around the time “The Throne” dropped.

A mini-doc by JAY Z & Kanye West about the making of Watch The Throne. pic.twitter.com/J5BnJHtMPW — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) August 8, 2018

The hip hop kings have been on the outs for the past couple of years and show no signs of reuniting. But at least we got one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time from it.

Happy Birthday WTT.

via GIPHY

Throne No More: See Rare Footage Of Jay-Z, Kanye West & Beyoncé When Everything Was Love was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9: